Women20 South Africa Summit to Drive Global Gender Equality and Empowerment

Despite strides made in recent decades, women across the world continue to encounter systemic barriers that limit their economic empowerment and broader participation in development. From the lack of access to financial resources to persistent gender-based violence, climate-related vulnerabilities, and the widening digital divide, these challenges remain a pressing global concern.

In a landmark effort to confront these issues, Johannesburg will host the Women20 South Africa (W20SA) Summit from 12–14 October 2025, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has confirmed.

W20: A Platform for Women’s Voices in Global Policy

The Women20 (W20) is one of the official engagement groups of the Group of 20 (G20), tasked with ensuring gender equality and women’s empowerment feature prominently in G20 discussions. Established in 2015 in Turkey, W20 has grown into a vital global platform that amplifies women’s perspectives in economic decision-making.

This year carries particular significance, as South Africa presides over the G20 and becomes the first African nation to host a W20 summit. The gathering not only celebrates ten years of W20 advocacy but also foregrounds African and Global South perspectives within the global dialogue.

Themed “Women in Solidarity towards a Just Future,” the summit will unite global leaders, researchers, policymakers, civil society organizations, and survivors of systemic injustices to deliberate on solutions and commitments to advance gender equity.

A Diverse and Inclusive Agenda

The summit’s program is designed to capture the multifaceted dimensions of women’s empowerment. Key sessions include:

A climate-care nexus dialogue in partnership with the University of the Witwatersrand, focusing on the intersection of environmental sustainability and women’s caregiving roles.

A Walk Free Foundation session , where five survivors of modern slavery will share their lived experiences, highlighting the ongoing fight against exploitation and human trafficking.

Panels addressing young women’s outreach, the amplification of women’s contributions in invisible economies, and a critical discussion on positive masculinities to promote gender-equitable mindsets among men.

The agenda also covers financial inclusion and the care economy, gender-based violence and femicide, climate justice, STEM participation, the digital divide, health equity, and women’s access to land and agriculture. These thematic areas reflect both global and African priorities, ensuring the summit resonates with diverse communities and policy frameworks.

Global Participation and Solidarity

Delegations from countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe are expected, alongside regional and international stakeholders committed to gender-focused reform.

The gathering will culminate in recommendations that aim to be incorporated into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, ensuring that gender considerations are translated into tangible global policies.

South Africa’s Leadership and Vision

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Head of Delegation and Chair of the W20SA, emphasized that W20’s work is directly tied to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on SDG 5: Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls.

“Gender equality is not only a matter of justice but a catalyst for sustainable development,” she noted. By framing women’s empowerment as central to development, W20 continues to position itself as a driver of both equity and economic growth.

A Decade of Advocacy

Since its inception in 2015, the W20 has established itself as a crucial forum to mainstream gender perspectives into G20 policymaking. The Johannesburg summit marks both a commemoration of the initiative’s first decade and a renewed commitment to advancing women’s rights globally.

Guided by the principles of unity, inclusivity, multilateralism, and mutual respect, W20SA aims not only to reflect on progress but also to shape future commitments toward a more just and equitable world.

More Information

Further details about the W20 and the W20SA Summit can be found on the official websites: