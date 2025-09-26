Ayush Ministry Launches ‘Prayas’ Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre at AIIA Goa

The Ministry of Ayush has inaugurated “Prayas”, an Integrated Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, marking a pioneering step in India’s integrative healthcare journey. The inauguration coincided with the 10th Ayurveda Day and was led by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, in the presence of Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power & New & Renewable Energy, senior Ayush officials, and AIIA faculty.

A First-of-Its-Kind Initiative

“Prayas” is among the country’s first multi-disciplinary centres that brings together:

Ayurveda

Physiotherapy

Yoga

Speech Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Modern Paediatrics

The centre is designed to provide holistic neuro-rehabilitation, with a special focus on children with developmental and neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, speech and motor delays, and neurodegenerative conditions.

Leaders Highlight Integrative Healthcare

In his address, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said: “The Ministry of Ayush is committed to creating centres of excellence that synergise traditional wisdom with modern medicine. ‘Prayas’ is not just about treatment—it is about restoring quality of life, dignity, and hope for patients and their families.”

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik echoed these sentiments, noting that rehabilitation is an often-overlooked yet vital part of healthcare delivery. “This integrative model at AIIA Goa will offer new hope for countless families dealing with the challenges of neurological disorders,” he said.

Academic Leadership and Vision

Prof. P.K. Prajapati, Director of AIIA, described Prayas as part of the institute’s vision to pioneer evidence-based integrative models: “By combining Ayurveda, Yoga, and modern rehabilitation sciences, we aim to set new benchmarks in holistic paediatric neuro care.”

Prof. Sujata Kadam, Dean of AIIA Goa, said the initiative is a milestone in patient-centred neuro-rehabilitation, adding that it will also foster research, training, and innovation in the Ayush domain.

The centre’s launch was also supported by contributions from the Kaumarbhritya (Paediatrics) Department at AIIA Goa, including Dr Sumeet Goel, Dr Rahul Ghuse, Dr Samruddhi, Dr Diksha, Dr Shalini, Ms Nelisha, Ms Shefali, and Ms Janice.

Integrating Tradition with Modern Science

“Prayas” represents a new model of integrative healthcare, combining traditional Ayush systems with modern rehabilitation approaches. Its scope goes beyond clinical care to include:

Comprehensive neuro-rehabilitation for children with complex health needs.

Research programmes to generate evidence for integrative care.

Training and capacity building for healthcare professionals.

Community outreach to raise awareness of neuro-developmental disorders.

By aligning with the National Health Policy and global best practices, the centre reflects India’s vision to create inclusive healthcare solutions that are both traditional and forward-looking.

A Promise of Care and Compassion

With its launch, “Prayas” becomes more than a medical centre—it symbolizes a promise of care, compassion, and comprehensive healing. It seeks to inspire confidence among families, strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem, and reaffirm the Ministry of Ayush’s mission of making integrative medicine a cornerstone of national health policy.

As the Ayush sector continues to grow in recognition both in India and internationally, initiatives like Prayas underline the country’s determination to create evidence-backed, patient-centred models that combine ancient wisdom and modern science for the well-being of society.