Digital Deception: Jharkhand's Rs 44 Lakh Cyber Fraud Crackdown

A person was arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for a Rs 44 lakh fraud involving a deceptive trading app. The app displayed fake profits, luring the victim into investing without any real returns. An FIR was registered, and investigations continue by cyber police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The cyber crime unit in Deoghar district, Jharkhand, has apprehended an individual accused of orchestrating a Rs 44 lakh fraud through a deceitful online trading application.

The arrest followed a complaint from a victim who was led to invest, tempted by the app's fabricated profit display. Despite promises of substantial returns, the victim was unable to reclaim any of the invested money.

The cyber police have initiated an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act. One suspect has been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation aims to unravel the deceitful network.

