Digital Deception: Jharkhand's Rs 44 Lakh Cyber Fraud Crackdown

The cyber crime unit in Deoghar district, Jharkhand, has apprehended an individual accused of orchestrating a Rs 44 lakh fraud through a deceitful online trading application.

The arrest followed a complaint from a victim who was led to invest, tempted by the app's fabricated profit display. Despite promises of substantial returns, the victim was unable to reclaim any of the invested money.

The cyber police have initiated an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act. One suspect has been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation aims to unravel the deceitful network.

