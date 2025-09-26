Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Chandranath Sinha is currently under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as investigations into a teachers' recruitment scam deepen. On Friday, Sinha appeared for his second consecutive day of questioning by ED officials.

The minister is accused of facilitating illegal hiring practices in exchange for bribes. Despite a court denying the agency's plea for his custody, it directed him to cooperate fully by attending questioning sessions.

Sinha, speaking after his day-long session with the ED, expressed optimism, stating, 'I have cooperated with the ED officers and am hopeful that this Durga Puja will bring out the truth.' However, he is expected to return to the ED for further questioning as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)