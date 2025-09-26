Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Economic Resilience Shakes Fed Rate Cut Plans

The dollar experienced a slight decline yet stayed on course for a second weekly increase against major currencies as of Friday, propelled by the ongoing demonstration of U.S. economic resilience. This development presents challenges for the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce interest rates, marking a notable shift in financial dynamics.

The euro climbed 0.17% against the dollar despite finishing the week on a lower note, disrupting three consecutive weeks of gains. Insights from the U.S. market, including a 0.6% rise in consumer spending in August, have played a crucial role in these currency fluctuations, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

John Velis, an FX and macro strategist from BNY, highlighted the firm U.S. economic data's impact on diminishing Fed rate cut prices, contributing to a narrowing of the interest rate spread with other nations. The sustained influence of robust U.S. equities further cements the dollar's stronghold in the short term.

