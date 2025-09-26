Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Economic Resilience Shakes Fed Rate Cut Plans
The U.S. dollar declined slightly but remained on track for its second consecutive weekly gain against major currencies. Positive U.S. economic data, indicating resilience, has complicated the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts. Increased consumer spending and rising inflation metrics influence currency dynamics, impacting global financial markets.
The dollar experienced a slight decline yet stayed on course for a second weekly increase against major currencies as of Friday, propelled by the ongoing demonstration of U.S. economic resilience. This development presents challenges for the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce interest rates, marking a notable shift in financial dynamics.
The euro climbed 0.17% against the dollar despite finishing the week on a lower note, disrupting three consecutive weeks of gains. Insights from the U.S. market, including a 0.6% rise in consumer spending in August, have played a crucial role in these currency fluctuations, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
John Velis, an FX and macro strategist from BNY, highlighted the firm U.S. economic data's impact on diminishing Fed rate cut prices, contributing to a narrowing of the interest rate spread with other nations. The sustained influence of robust U.S. equities further cements the dollar's stronghold in the short term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
