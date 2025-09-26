Mexico's Strategic Tariff Proposal Amid Global Trade Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that her government is proposing a panel to resolve tariff discrepancies with China. This move comes amidst the ongoing trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Mexico is contemplating an increase in tariffs on goods from countries it lacks free trade agreements with, including several sectors such as automobiles—an area where China exports significantly to Mexico.

In response, China has asserted its intention to safeguard its interests, setting the stage for potential negotiations.

