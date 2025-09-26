Left Menu

Mexico's Strategic Tariff Proposal Amid Global Trade Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announces a proposal for a panel to address tariff discrepancies with China. Amid U.S.-China trade tensions, Mexico plans to increase tariffs on goods from non-FTA countries, impacting sectors such as automotive exports from China. China vows to defend its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:38 IST
Mexico's Strategic Tariff Proposal Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that her government is proposing a panel to resolve tariff discrepancies with China. This move comes amidst the ongoing trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Mexico is contemplating an increase in tariffs on goods from countries it lacks free trade agreements with, including several sectors such as automobiles—an area where China exports significantly to Mexico.

In response, China has asserted its intention to safeguard its interests, setting the stage for potential negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian Coffee Faces U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Brazilian Coffee Faces U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
Cleric Accused of Converting Hindu Girl in Mosque Standoff

Cleric Accused of Converting Hindu Girl in Mosque Standoff

 India
3
Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

 United States
4
Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025