Tragedy in Etah: Constable's Untimely Demise Shocks Community

A constable from Etah District Jail allegedly committed suicide, sparking shock and grief in the local community. The constable, Kapil, hanged himself from a tree near his residence. Police discovered his body and initiated a probe following the tragic incident, with a post-mortem examination underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:50 IST
Tragedy in Etah: Constable's Untimely Demise Shocks Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local constable from the Etah District Jail reportedly took his own life by hanging himself, authorities disclosed on Friday.

Residents discovered the tragedy and promptly informed the constable's family, who rushed to the site to confirm the devastating news.

SHO Devendra Singh Bisht of Kotwali Hapur Nagar revealed that Kapil, aged 30, resided in Hapur's Hardwari Nagar and was serving in Etah. The constable, living with his brother Praveen, had returned home on leave just three days prior. On Thursday afternoon, he was found hanging from a tree in his courtyard, prompting a swift police response. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death conclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

