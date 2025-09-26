Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh

Opposition parties have denounced the Centre's arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, accusing the government of implementing a 'witch-hunting agenda.' This move comes on the heels of protests in Ladakh advocating for statehood and constitutional rights, after which four people died and many others were injured.

The Congress condemned Wangchuk's arrest as a distraction from the BJP's failure to ensure law and order in the region. Prominent leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Omar Abdullah criticized the government's approach towards Ladakh, highlighting its failure to fulfill promises made during elections.

Prominent voices from various parties, including the TMC, PDP, and AAP, called Wangchuk's detention an attack on democracy, emphasizing the government's tendency to label dissent as anti-national. They demanded his release, arguing that genuine engagement with Ladakh's leaders is necessary for meaningful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)