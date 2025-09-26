Sonowal Hails India’s Maritime Transformation at IMU 10th Convocation in Chennai

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today addressed the 10th convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in Chennai, where he congratulated over 2,196 graduating students and highlighted the sweeping reforms and opportunities reshaping India’s maritime sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Maritime Sector at the Heart of India’s Growth

Shri Sonowal said that graduates were stepping into a sector that has witnessed a decade of unprecedented modernization, expansion, and diversification. “You are entering a sector revitalised under the dynamic vision of the Prime Minister. Careers in shipping, ports, shipbuilding, logistics, green maritime technologies, and maritime research have never been more diverse or in demand,” he noted.

Since 2014, India has aggressively modernised its ports:

Turnaround time reduced to 0.9 days , faster than ports in the US, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and Singapore.

Nine Indian ports now rank among the top 100 globally , marking a major improvement in global competitiveness.

Construction of Vadhavan Port , with an investment of ₹76,000 crore, is underway and will become one of the world’s largest container ports .

Cargo via inland waterways has increased sevenfold, while coastal shipping volumes have risen by over 150% in the past decade.

Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

The Minister outlined the ambitious ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, a long-term roadmap involving investments worth ₹80 lakh crore across the maritime ecosystem. Key focus areas include:

Expansion of port infrastructure and capacity .

Growth of inland waterways and coastal shipping .

Green shipping initiatives , including the creation of green corridors , green hydrogen bunkering , and methanol-fuelled vessels .

Promotion of sustainable practices to align with India’s climate goals.

Shipbuilding and Recycling Resurgence

Shri Sonowal highlighted the government’s ₹70,000 crore shipbuilding and ship recycling package, designed to revitalise India’s position in global ship manufacturing. Key measures include:

Establishment of the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) with a ₹25,000 crore corpus to provide long-term financing for tonnage growth and shipbuilding.

Revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) to address cost disadvantages in domestic shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) to support greenfield clusters, brownfield expansions, and risk coverage .

Development of the Indian Ship Technology Centre (ISTC) at Visakhapatnam with a ₹305 crore investment, which will serve as a hub for R&D, design, engineering, and skill development.

Expanding India’s Global Seafarer Footprint

India has become a global leader in seafarer training and deployment. The workforce has grown from 1.25 lakh in 2014 to over 3 lakh today, making India one of the top three suppliers of trained seafarers worldwide.

This growth has created vast opportunities in navigation, ship operations, port management, logistics, and allied maritime industries, not just domestically but across international markets.

Maritime Jobs and Youth Opportunities

Shri Sonowal emphasised the transformative employment potential of maritime reforms:

The sector is expected to generate 25–30 lakh direct and indirect jobs in shipbuilding, ports, shipping, logistics, and allied industries.

These opportunities will help drive India’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Our maritime resurgence is not just about economic growth; it is about creating meaningful, sustainable careers for our youth,” the Minister stressed.

Responsibility of the New Generation

Addressing the graduates, Shri Sonowal urged them to embrace ethics, innovation, and sustainability as guiding principles. “You carry the responsibility of navigating technological and environmental challenges, while upholding India’s values and ambitions. Your contribution will be central to India’s rise as a maritime powerhouse and a leader in the global blue economy,” he concluded.

The convocation not only celebrated the achievements of IMU graduates but also reflected the transformational journey of India’s maritime sector, positioning it as a key pillar of the nation’s economic and strategic future.