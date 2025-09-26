Left Menu

Crafting Democracy: The Art and Science of Legislative Drafting

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of legislative drafting as the soul of democracy during a workshop in Haryana. Highlighting the need for clear, simple laws to strengthen democratic institutions, the event drew high-profile attendees and underscored the value of training in shaping future legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:29 IST
Crafting Democracy: The Art and Science of Legislative Drafting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an address highlighting the crucial role of legislative drafting in democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the need for clear, simple laws to enhance trust in governance. Speaking at a workshop held in Haryana, Birla underscored the importance of laws evolving with societal needs.

The two-day event, hosted by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in collaboration with the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, was inaugurated by Birla. Notable attendees included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, and Karnataka Speaker U T Khader Fareed.

Birla praised efforts toward bridging gaps in legislative expertise, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Emphasizing the need for clear drafting to avoid grey areas, Birla and other political leaders underscored the democratic strength derived from well-framed laws.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
2
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global
3
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

 India
4
Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025