Crafting Democracy: The Art and Science of Legislative Drafting

In an address highlighting the crucial role of legislative drafting in democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the need for clear, simple laws to enhance trust in governance. Speaking at a workshop held in Haryana, Birla underscored the importance of laws evolving with societal needs.

The two-day event, hosted by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in collaboration with the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, was inaugurated by Birla. Notable attendees included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, and Karnataka Speaker U T Khader Fareed.

Birla praised efforts toward bridging gaps in legislative expertise, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Emphasizing the need for clear drafting to avoid grey areas, Birla and other political leaders underscored the democratic strength derived from well-framed laws.