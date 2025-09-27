Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Justice With E-True Copies

The Uttarakhand High Court has launched the Electronic True Copy Rules, 2022, to provide online access to certified copies of orders and judgments from the High Court and subordinate district courts. These e-true copies can be obtained via the court's website or app, enhancing accessibility and convenience for applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:32 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant leap towards digital justice with the enactment of the Electronic True Copy Rules, 2022. This pioneering move allows for certified copies of orders and judgments from the High Court and subordinate district courts to be accessed online.

Effective immediately, these rules facilitate the acquisition of e-true copies by applicants through the high court's official website or mobile app. Interested individuals need to provide their name, mobile number, and email to obtain the copies, which will also be dispatched directly to their email inboxes for added convenience.

In a bid to ensure the new rules are widely recognized, the high court has instructed all district judges, family courts, labour courts, consumer commissions, and Lok Adalats to promote awareness. This initiative marks a significant stride in making the judicial process more accessible and transparent.

