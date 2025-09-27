Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Zelenskiy Challenges Russia's Battlefield Narrative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserts that Russia's offensive efforts have failed, citing significant losses suffered by Moscow. Despite Russia's incremental advances, their attempts at breakthroughs, particularly in Donetsk, have been neutralized. Ukrainian forces continue to strategically challenge Russian positions, with significant strikes on military facilities on Russian soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:37 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Zelenskiy Challenges Russia's Battlefield Narrative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his top military advisor have declared that Russia's recent offensives have been unsuccessful, resulting in substantial Russian losses. The counter-offensive in the eastern Donetsk region has proven particularly effective.

Top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi mentioned that Russian strategies, such as the "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine, have been thwarted. Furthermore, Russian efforts to capture Donetsk remain unfulfilled despite heavy deployment of infantry.

Ukrainian forces have recently struck 85 Russian military facilities. The changing rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump highlights Ukraine's improving strategic position, though significant international support is still needed to achieve broader goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties

Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Am...

 Global
3
UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

 Global
4
Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025