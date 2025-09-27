Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his top military advisor have declared that Russia's recent offensives have been unsuccessful, resulting in substantial Russian losses. The counter-offensive in the eastern Donetsk region has proven particularly effective.

Top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi mentioned that Russian strategies, such as the "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine, have been thwarted. Furthermore, Russian efforts to capture Donetsk remain unfulfilled despite heavy deployment of infantry.

Ukrainian forces have recently struck 85 Russian military facilities. The changing rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump highlights Ukraine's improving strategic position, though significant international support is still needed to achieve broader goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)