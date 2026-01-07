Punjab BJP's Offensive: VB-G RAM G Act Unveiled

The BJP's Punjab unit has rolled out a campaign to highlight the VB-G RAM G Act's benefits. The state BJP president, Sunil Jakhar, criticized Congress and AAP for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Act.

Introduced to curb corruption, the Act is said to ensure money goes directly into workers' bank accounts instead of contractors' pockets. Jakhar pointed to over 6,500 corruption cases uncovered under the previous MGNREGA scheme, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of inaction.

Further, Jakhar urged the AAP government to address the deteriorating law-and-order situation and criticized its drug war as ineffective. He claimed the BJP is the only party capable of rescuing Punjab from economic troubles and restoring its former glory.