Punjab BJP's Offensive: VB-G RAM G Act Unveiled
The BJP in Punjab has initiated a campaign to promote the VB-G RAM G Act, claiming it aims to curb corruption. The party accuses Congress and AAP of spreading false information and highlights the scheme's benefits for the poor by directing funds directly to workers' accounts.
The BJP's Punjab unit has rolled out a campaign to highlight the VB-G RAM G Act's benefits. The state BJP president, Sunil Jakhar, criticized Congress and AAP for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Act.
Introduced to curb corruption, the Act is said to ensure money goes directly into workers' bank accounts instead of contractors' pockets. Jakhar pointed to over 6,500 corruption cases uncovered under the previous MGNREGA scheme, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of inaction.
Further, Jakhar urged the AAP government to address the deteriorating law-and-order situation and criticized its drug war as ineffective. He claimed the BJP is the only party capable of rescuing Punjab from economic troubles and restoring its former glory.
