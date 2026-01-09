Russia's Drone and Missile Offensive on Ukraine's Infrastructure
Russia launched a heavy assault with 242 drones and 36 missiles, including a hypersonic model, targeting Ukraine's infrastructure. Ukrainian defenses intercepted 226 drones and 18 missiles. Despite efforts, some missiles and drones successfully hit 19 sites, causing damage to critical systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST
- Ukraine
Russia launched an extensive attack, deploying 242 drones and 36 missiles, including a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, aimed at crippling Ukraine's critical infrastructure, according to Ukrainian air force reports.
The Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 226 drones and 18 missiles, as confirmed by the air force on the Telegram app.
Despite these efforts, Russia managed to execute hits with 16 attack drones and 18 missiles on 19 different locations, posing significant threats to vital systems.
