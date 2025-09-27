Left Menu

Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze: Supreme Court's Power Play

The Supreme Court has extended an order allowing President Trump to freeze nearly $5 billion in foreign aid, marking another win in the dispute over presidential power. The move, contested by liberal justices, illustrates a broader trend of executive authority being tested on contentious issues, including budget control.

The Supreme Court has extended its order allowing President Donald Trump to maintain a freeze on nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, a significant victory for his administration in a complex legal battle over executive power. The conservative majority of the court upheld this decision despite dissent from three liberal justices.

The legal challenge arose after US District Judge Amir Ali deemed Trump's decision likely unlawful and necessitated Congressional approval. The Justice Department sought Supreme Court intervention following the federal appeals court's refusal to suspend Ali's ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts had previously enacted a temporary block before the full court extended the order indefinitely.

This development is part of a broader trend where the Trump administration has successfully used emergency appeals to expedite Supreme Court cases. These legal maneuvers have led to dramatic policy shifts, impacting foreign aid, military composition, and federal workforce, all while stirring debates on the separation of powers within the US government.

