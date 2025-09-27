Left Menu

Unveiled Schedules: Epstein's High-Profile Connections Under Scrutiny

Recently released daily schedules of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein show he planned meetings with notable figures like Elon Musk and Steve Bannon. The documents, responding to a congressional subpoena, highlight Epstein's connections but do not accuse these figures of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:20 IST
Unveiled Schedules: Epstein's High-Profile Connections Under Scrutiny

U.S. Congressional Democrats unveiled daily schedules of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing plans for his meetings with prominent figures such as Republican donors Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon. The scheduled meetings spanned from 2014 to 2019, raising questions about Epstein's influential network.

The documents, acquired from Epstein's estate following a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee and released on Friday, also disclosed that Britain's Prince Andrew traveled on Epstein's private jet in 2000. These documents, however, did not allege any misconduct by Musk, Thiel, Bannon, or Andrew.

In a social media post, Musk labeled the reports on the documents' release as fraudulent. Meanwhile, calls for transparency have surged, with Congressional Democrats demanding the Justice Department make public all files from Epstein's sex trafficking investigation, despite the Department's recent decision to withhold them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025