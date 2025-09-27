Unveiled Schedules: Epstein's High-Profile Connections Under Scrutiny

U.S. Congressional Democrats unveiled daily schedules of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing plans for his meetings with prominent figures such as Republican donors Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon. The scheduled meetings spanned from 2014 to 2019, raising questions about Epstein's influential network.

The documents, acquired from Epstein's estate following a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee and released on Friday, also disclosed that Britain's Prince Andrew traveled on Epstein's private jet in 2000. These documents, however, did not allege any misconduct by Musk, Thiel, Bannon, or Andrew.

In a social media post, Musk labeled the reports on the documents' release as fraudulent. Meanwhile, calls for transparency have surged, with Congressional Democrats demanding the Justice Department make public all files from Epstein's sex trafficking investigation, despite the Department's recent decision to withhold them.

