Seoul Voices Concerns Over North Korea-Russia Military Cooperation
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, conveyed his serious concerns about North Korea and Russia's military collaboration during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York. South Korea is particularly opposed to North Korea's support of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, including troop deployment and arms supply.
