Seoul Voices Concerns Over North Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, conveyed his serious concerns about North Korea and Russia's military collaboration during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York. South Korea is particularly opposed to North Korea's support of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, including troop deployment and arms supply.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun raised significant concerns about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, according to Cho's office.

Seoul strongly opposes North Korea's provision of military aid to Russia, which includes the deployment of troops and supply of arms for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

