Left Menu

High Society Scandal: Ex-Financier's Secret Dungeon Exposed

Howard Rubin, a retired Wall Street financier, faces charges for luring women, including former Playboy models, to his penthouse for sexual assault. Assisted by Jennifer Powers, Rubin recruited women using over $1 million for such activities. Both face severe charges with potential prison sentences if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:16 IST
High Society Scandal: Ex-Financier's Secret Dungeon Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Howard Rubin, a 70-year-old retired financier, was apprehended in Fairfield, Connecticut, accused of orchestrating a scheme to lure women for sexual assault in a soundproofed room dubbed "The Dungeon" in his Central Park penthouse.

Prosecutors claim that Rubin, aided by his former assistant Jennifer Powers, recruited women under false pretenses of consensual sadomasochistic sex acts, spending over $1 million in the process. The women were subjected to abuse, with some bearing physical and psychological scars.

The scandal unmasks a sordid chapter in Rubin's life, with both Rubin and Powers facing potential 15-year prison sentences if found guilty. The case reveals the abuses of wealth and power within society's upper echelons.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025