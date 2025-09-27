High Society Scandal: Ex-Financier's Secret Dungeon Exposed
Howard Rubin, a retired Wall Street financier, faces charges for luring women, including former Playboy models, to his penthouse for sexual assault. Assisted by Jennifer Powers, Rubin recruited women using over $1 million for such activities. Both face severe charges with potential prison sentences if convicted.
Howard Rubin, a 70-year-old retired financier, was apprehended in Fairfield, Connecticut, accused of orchestrating a scheme to lure women for sexual assault in a soundproofed room dubbed "The Dungeon" in his Central Park penthouse.
Prosecutors claim that Rubin, aided by his former assistant Jennifer Powers, recruited women under false pretenses of consensual sadomasochistic sex acts, spending over $1 million in the process. The women were subjected to abuse, with some bearing physical and psychological scars.
The scandal unmasks a sordid chapter in Rubin's life, with both Rubin and Powers facing potential 15-year prison sentences if found guilty. The case reveals the abuses of wealth and power within society's upper echelons.
