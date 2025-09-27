A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

In a dramatic scene at the Museum of Mexico City, Francisco Garduno, the former immigration chief, issued a public apology on Friday, reflecting on the tragic fire that claimed 40 lives at a detention center in Ciudad Juarez earlier this year. His remarks marked a pivotal moment in the pursuit of accountability for the incident, which also left 27 individuals injured.

Describing a nightmarish sequence of events, Garduno offered 'deepest apologies' to survivors and victims' families, whose lives have been irrevocably altered. The tragedy stemmed from a protest-turned-catastrophe after migrants ignited a mattress, with the facility staff failing to intervene adequately, raising grave concerns about safety protocols within Mexico's migrant detention system.

Despite Garduno's public contrition, advocacy groups remain unconvinced, asserting that the apology is merely a symbolic gesture. Prosecutors, meanwhile, continue to target multiple officials and guards as legal proceedings seek genuine justice. The Mexican government has compensated families, yet significant questions about migrant welfare and detention center conditions persist.