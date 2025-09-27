Technical Glitch at PM's Rajasthan Event Leads to Top IAS Officer's Removal
Senior IAS officer Archana Singh was removed from her position as secretary in the Rajasthan IT&C department following a technical glitch during Prime Minister Modi's event. The incident led to video issues during his speech, prompting her reassignment to awaiting posting order status.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has placed senior IAS officer Archana Singh on an awaiting posting order (APO) due to a technical glitch during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Banswara.
While the Department of Personnel cited 'administrative reasons' for Singh's reassignment, officials pointed to a major disruption during the event. When PM Modi addressed the gathering, a malfunction left the video screens blank for nearly ten minutes, although the audio system continued to function.
The incident, which also affected a scheduled interaction with farmers, was overseen by the IT&C Department, previously led by Singh. Amidst the fallout, the government moved to shift her from the department, effective immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)