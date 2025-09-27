Technical Glitch at PM's Rajasthan Event Leads to Top IAS Officer's Removal

The Rajasthan government has placed senior IAS officer Archana Singh on an awaiting posting order (APO) due to a technical glitch during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Banswara.

While the Department of Personnel cited 'administrative reasons' for Singh's reassignment, officials pointed to a major disruption during the event. When PM Modi addressed the gathering, a malfunction left the video screens blank for nearly ten minutes, although the audio system continued to function.

The incident, which also affected a scheduled interaction with farmers, was overseen by the IT&C Department, previously led by Singh. Amidst the fallout, the government moved to shift her from the department, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)