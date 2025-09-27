Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?
The government is contemplating extending the tenure of parliamentary standing committees from one year to two, following concerns from lawmakers about the short duration. The decision will be made after consultations with key parliamentary leaders. This move aims to enhance the committees' effectiveness in addressing chosen subjects.
A potential shift in how parliamentary standing committees in India function is on the horizon, as the government considers extending their tenure from one to two years. This consideration comes after lawmakers raised concerns over the current year-long term being insufficient for meaningful contributions.
With consultations underway involving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, a decision is anticipated soon. Lawmakers believe that longer tenures could empower committees to delve deeper into subjects and enhance their legislative impact.
Traditionally, these committees, often called 'mini-parliaments', are reconstituted annually with chairpersons proportional to the political strength in the house. The change aims to address frequent reassignments, allowing a more stable and continuous process of investigation and report formulation.
