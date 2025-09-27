Left Menu

Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?

The government is contemplating extending the tenure of parliamentary standing committees from one year to two, following concerns from lawmakers about the short duration. The decision will be made after consultations with key parliamentary leaders. This move aims to enhance the committees' effectiveness in addressing chosen subjects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:14 IST
Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential shift in how parliamentary standing committees in India function is on the horizon, as the government considers extending their tenure from one to two years. This consideration comes after lawmakers raised concerns over the current year-long term being insufficient for meaningful contributions.

With consultations underway involving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, a decision is anticipated soon. Lawmakers believe that longer tenures could empower committees to delve deeper into subjects and enhance their legislative impact.

Traditionally, these committees, often called 'mini-parliaments', are reconstituted annually with chairpersons proportional to the political strength in the house. The change aims to address frequent reassignments, allowing a more stable and continuous process of investigation and report formulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025