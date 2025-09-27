Left Menu

Bareilly Unrest: Cleric's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Clashes

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, alongside seven others, was arrested for inciting a violent clash during a Friday protest in Bareilly supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Accused of using inflammatory speeches, Raza's actions led to unrest, resulting in 14-day judicial custody. Authorities emphasize lawful order maintenance amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:36 IST
The arrest of local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and seven associates has stirred significant unrest in Bareilly, following a Friday demonstration linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The gathering reportedly escalated into a violent clash with the police, culminating in the arrest and judiciary intervention against the accused.

A district court sent all eight to 14-day judicial custody, citing their roles in orchestrating confrontations. District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed the events at a joint news conference, condemning the disruption of peace and order.

Accusations against Raza, known for provocative speeches, highlighted his influence in instigating the crowd. Despite G attempts to maintain order, the incident highlights ongoing tensions tied to regional sociopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

