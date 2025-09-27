Bareilly Unrest: Cleric's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Clashes

The arrest of local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and seven associates has stirred significant unrest in Bareilly, following a Friday demonstration linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The gathering reportedly escalated into a violent clash with the police, culminating in the arrest and judiciary intervention against the accused.

A district court sent all eight to 14-day judicial custody, citing their roles in orchestrating confrontations. District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed the events at a joint news conference, condemning the disruption of peace and order.

Accusations against Raza, known for provocative speeches, highlighted his influence in instigating the crowd. Despite G attempts to maintain order, the incident highlights ongoing tensions tied to regional sociopolitical dynamics.

