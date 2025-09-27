Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

The body of Rajeev Yadav, a municipal clerk and provincial general secretary of the Rajya Swatantra Karmachari Parishad, was recovered from the Yamuna River on Saturday, following his alleged suicide the previous day.

Yadav reportedly jumped from a bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior Road. His identity was confirmed through personal items found at the scene, including his motorcycle and slippers.

In a two-page suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav attributed his actions to harassment by five individuals, including Jyoti Gupta, president of the Nagar Palika Parishad. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the allegations.