Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

The body of municipal clerk Rajeev Yadav was retrieved from the Yamuna, a day after his disappearance. Yadav's suicide note accused five individuals of harassment, urging officials to prosecute them. As investigations continue, authorities acknowledge the involvement of prominent local figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The body of Rajeev Yadav, a municipal clerk and provincial general secretary of the Rajya Swatantra Karmachari Parishad, was recovered from the Yamuna River on Saturday, following his alleged suicide the previous day.

Yadav reportedly jumped from a bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior Road. His identity was confirmed through personal items found at the scene, including his motorcycle and slippers.

In a two-page suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav attributed his actions to harassment by five individuals, including Jyoti Gupta, president of the Nagar Palika Parishad. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

