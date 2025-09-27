Left Menu

Court Raises Hygiene Concerns Over Saliva-Stained Files

The Allahabad High Court has mandated that files with red saliva stains will no longer be accepted, citing serious hygiene concerns. The court observed that the practice of turning pages using saliva, especially by chewing paan, poses infection risks and reflects a lack of basic civil sense.

Updated: 27-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:57 IST
The Allahabad High Court has raised alarms over the unhygienic practice of using saliva to turn pages in court files. This practice, particularly prevalent among some registry staff who chew paan or paan masala, leaves reddish stains on documents, posing a risk of infection.

Acting on a petition, Justice Shree Prakash Singh ordered the court registry and government law offices to reject any file tainted with such marks. The decision was made after the court noticed reddish saliva stains when handling a case involving petitioners Krishna Vati and another litigant.

Labeling the practice as 'disgusting and condemnable,' the court has instructed officials to carefully examine incoming documents and reject any with saliva marks. The directive extends to government advocate offices, ensuring a halt to this unhealthy and improper conduct.

