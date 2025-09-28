Surat Leads Railway Transformation with Amrit Bharat Express and Station Overhaul

Surat, India’s renowned diamond and textile hub, is emerging as a key centre of rapid railway expansion, with major initiatives by Indian Railways aimed at meeting the state’s future passenger and freight demands. From the launch of a new Amrit Bharat Express train to large-scale station redevelopment projects and high-speed rail connectivity, the city is set to play a pivotal role in shaping Gujarat’s transport and economic landscape.

Amrit Bharat Express: A New Era of Affordable Travel

In a historic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur (Odisha) and Udhna (Gujarat). This next-generation train has been designed to make long-distance travel affordable, safe, and reliable.

Key features of the train include:

Modern ergonomic seating with improved comfort.

Fully connected coaches for easy passenger movement.

Twin-engine configuration for higher safety and efficiency.

The service is available at ₹495 for General Class and ₹795 for Non-AC Sleeper Class, making it budget-friendly. Covering a distance of 1,700 km across 22 districts in five states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha), the train promises to enhance regional integration.

This new service will directly benefit entrepreneurs, traders, and small businesses, especially in the textile and diamond sectors, while also supporting pilgrimage tourism, including visits to the Maa Tara Tarini Shaktipeeth.

Station Redevelopment: Building for the Next 50 Years

Indian Railways is undertaking a comprehensive redevelopment of stations in Gujarat under its Master Development Plan, keeping long-term infrastructure needs in focus. Stations like Udhna, Surat, Bilimora, and Sachin are being modernized with special emphasis on expanding platforms, pit lines, and passenger facilities.

The Union Minister reviewed progress at Udhna Railway Station, highlighting that the design reflects modern architecture, capacity expansion, and improved passenger convenience.

High-Speed Rail Project: A Leap in Connectivity

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister visited the Surat High-Speed Rail Station, part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. Work between Surat and Bilimora is progressing rapidly, with civil construction completed and finishing work underway.

Key technological advancements in the project include:

First turnout installation at Surat station, a critical step enabling flexible operations of high-speed trains.

Roller bearing tracks for smoother, safer, and more reliable movement.

Composite sleepers replacing traditional concrete, offering greater durability and lower maintenance.

Noise and vibration dampers, designed to reduce environmental impact and enhance passenger comfort.

The Minister emphasized that once completed, the project will allow passengers to travel from Surat to Mumbai in just one hour, drastically cutting travel time and boosting regional connectivity.

Economic Impact and National Significance

The combined initiatives—Amrit Bharat Express, station redevelopment, and high-speed rail corridor—are expected to transform Surat and surrounding regions into a major economic corridor, linking Gujarat seamlessly with Maharashtra.

With improved freight capacity, enhanced passenger experience, and cutting-edge technology, these projects will not only set benchmarks in Indian railways but also stimulate industrial growth, tourism, and employment opportunities across western India.

Surat, already a symbol of India’s entrepreneurial spirit, is now poised to become a model for futuristic railway development, cementing its place at the heart of India’s infrastructure transformation.