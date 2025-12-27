California Drops Lawsuit Over High-Speed Rail Funding

California has withdrawn its lawsuit against the Trump administration over the cancelation of more than $4 billion in federal funding for the state's high-speed rail project.

The lawsuit was initially filed by the California High-Speed Rail Authority last July. In a statement, the Authority conveyed that the decision to drop the lawsuit came after assessing that the federal government is an unreliable and untrustworthy partner for advancing high-speed rail in the state.

Despite the lack of federal support, the project will continue, with federal contributions having accounted for just 18% of the total expenditures for the long-delayed initiative.