California Drops Lawsuit Over High-Speed Rail Funding

California has decided to withdraw its lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's cancellation of over $4 billion in federal grants for the state's high-speed rail project. The state expressed distrust in the federal government's partnership and plans to move forward with minimal reliance on federal funding.

California has withdrawn its lawsuit against the Trump administration over the cancelation of more than $4 billion in federal funding for the state's high-speed rail project.

The lawsuit was initially filed by the California High-Speed Rail Authority last July. In a statement, the Authority conveyed that the decision to drop the lawsuit came after assessing that the federal government is an unreliable and untrustworthy partner for advancing high-speed rail in the state.

Despite the lack of federal support, the project will continue, with federal contributions having accounted for just 18% of the total expenditures for the long-delayed initiative.

