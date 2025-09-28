Left Menu

Tragedy at the Pond: Haryana Family Drowns

In Haryana's Nuh district, four family members drowned in a pond. The victims, two women and their daughters, entered the water where the daughters struggled to stay afloat. The mothers attempted a rescue, but all tragically drowned. Police are investigating the incident.

Updated: 28-09-2025 08:56 IST
In a tragic incident, four members of a family drowned in a pond in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday, police have confirmed.

The victims were from Salaheri village, where Aas Mohammad, a local farmer, had constructed a pond intended for chores like washing clothes.

On the fateful day, Jamshida and her sister-in-law Madina, along with their daughters, entered the pond. When the daughters began to struggle in a deeper section, the mothers attempted a rescue, resulting in all four drowning. Villagers retrieved the bodies, and a police investigation is ongoing.

