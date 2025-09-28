Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions ED's Approach in Rs 641 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court granted bail to three accused in a Rs 641 crore money laundering case, criticizing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its 'arbitrary' decision not to arrest individuals with seemingly graver roles. The case involves allegations of fraud through fake investment schemes and job promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:51 IST
Delhi High Court Questions ED's Approach in Rs 641 Crore Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to three men implicated in a staggering Rs 641 crore money laundering case. The court expressed concerns over the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s decision-making process, criticizing its arbitrary choice to not arrest individuals who seemingly have greater culpability in the case.

Justice Amit Mahajan approved bail for Vipin Yadav, Ajay, and Rakesh Karwa, citing parity. The men were accused of deceiving numerous victims through fraudulent investment schemes and job offers. The court highlighted the ED's failure to detain a key figure, who allegedly played a fundamental role in managing mule accounts.

The investigation, rooted in an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, remains incomplete. Despite the arrests of Ajay and Vipin in November 2024 and Rakesh in January 2025, the case's complexity—underscored by 111 witnesses—suggests a protracted trial process. The main accused, Rohit Aggarwal, allegedly orchestrated the scheme, handling major financial transactions according to official accounts.

TRENDING

1
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
2
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
3
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam
4
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025