Delhi High Court Questions ED's Approach in Rs 641 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to three men implicated in a staggering Rs 641 crore money laundering case. The court expressed concerns over the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s decision-making process, criticizing its arbitrary choice to not arrest individuals who seemingly have greater culpability in the case.

Justice Amit Mahajan approved bail for Vipin Yadav, Ajay, and Rakesh Karwa, citing parity. The men were accused of deceiving numerous victims through fraudulent investment schemes and job offers. The court highlighted the ED's failure to detain a key figure, who allegedly played a fundamental role in managing mule accounts.

The investigation, rooted in an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, remains incomplete. Despite the arrests of Ajay and Vipin in November 2024 and Rakesh in January 2025, the case's complexity—underscored by 111 witnesses—suggests a protracted trial process. The main accused, Rohit Aggarwal, allegedly orchestrated the scheme, handling major financial transactions according to official accounts.