Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Battle: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites

In a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, three Naxalites were shot dead by security personnel on Sunday, according to a senior police official.

The encounter erupted in the dense forest of Ravas near the Kanker-Gariaband border during an anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard from both districts.

The ongoing exchange of gunfire has already resulted in the recovery of three weapons. This clash marks the elimination of a significant number of Naxalites in the region this year, with authorities confirming a total of 252 killed to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)