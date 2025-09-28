Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Battle: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites

In a recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, three Naxalites were killed by security forces. The operation involved District Reserve Guard units from Kanker and Gariaband. Intermittent firing continues, and three weapons have been recovered. This brings the total Naxalites eliminated in the region this year to 252.

Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Battle: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites
In a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, three Naxalites were shot dead by security personnel on Sunday, according to a senior police official.

The encounter erupted in the dense forest of Ravas near the Kanker-Gariaband border during an anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard from both districts.

The ongoing exchange of gunfire has already resulted in the recovery of three weapons. This clash marks the elimination of a significant number of Naxalites in the region this year, with authorities confirming a total of 252 killed to date.

