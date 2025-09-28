Left Menu

Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Agra for Alleged Harassment

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of harassing 17 women at a private institute, was arrested by Delhi Police in Agra. He had evaded capture since August and was found using an alias at a hotel. Authorities have frozen multiple bank accounts linked to Saraswati amid allegations of deceptive financial practices.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 women at a private institution, was apprehended in Agra by Delhi Police early Sunday morning.

The 62-year-old was traced to a hotel in Agra's Taj Ganj area following intensive manhunt efforts after evading capture since early August, when an FIR was registered against him for misconduct.

The police have frozen Rs 8 crore across various accounts linked to Saraswati, who operated under alias identities to withdraw significant sums as investigations revealed deceptive financial practices, including the use of fake documents and affiliations.

