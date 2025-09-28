Left Menu

Tragic Endings: Rising Death Toll in Migrant Sea Crossings from France to the UK

French authorities reported a surge in attempted migrant crossings from northern France to the UK, with recent incidents resulting in multiple deaths. Authorities discovered bodies on beaches and recorded numerous thwarted crossings due to increased law enforcement patrolling. The situation is marked by high tension and danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:24 IST
  • France

French authorities have reported a tragic surge in attempted migrant crossings, with several resulting in fatalities. Most recently, a body was found on a beach commonly used by migrants trying to reach the UK in flimsy boats.

In the past two days alone, law enforcement documented 41 attempts along the heavily patrolled Pas-de-Calais coastline. Conditions are reported to be exceptionally hostile as migrants face off against police efforts to thwart their risky journeys.

Tragically, two women died after experiencing cardiac arrest when their boat drifted due to engine failure. Despite rescuer efforts, the women could not be revived, highlighting the dire conditions migrants face in seeking passage across the English Channel.

