Sharad Pawar Calls for Immediate Relief and Long-term Rehabilitation for Maharashtra Flood Victims

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), has called on the Maharashtra government to take swift action to implement relief and rehabilitation measures in light of the destruction caused by severe rainfall across the state. He emphasized the need for a relaxed approach to the 'panchanama' or damage assessment process due to the challenges posed by unprecedented calamities.

Pawar highlighted that losses that become evident over time, such as structural damage to homes or agricultural impacts arising after floodwaters recede, should also be eligible for compensation. He suggested a detailed revival and rehabilitation plan that includes financial aid, re-sowing assistance for crops, and the repair of irrigation infrastructure.

The NCP (SP) chief proposed supporting disaster-affected families by distributing essential goods and easing crop insurance criteria to protect farmers' interests. He called for loan recovery deferrals and emphasized the importance of counseling camps to aid those psychologically affected by the disaster.

