Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk: A Peaceful Struggle Meets Allegations

Sonam Wangchuk, jailed climate activist, faces allegations of inciting violence and having ties with Pakistan. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, refutes these claims, asserting his dedication to peaceful protests for Ladakh's rights. Angmo highlights their collaborative efforts on climate change and challenges the detention under the National Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:47 IST
Sonam Wangchuk: A Peaceful Struggle Meets Allegations
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust defense, Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has denounced allegations accusing him of inciting violence and having connections with Pakistan. She insists that Wangchuk has always protested in a non-violent, Gandhian manner, pointing fingers at CRPF actions for escalating tensions on September 24.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act after protests over Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status and statehood turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. Angmo rebuffs claims of Pakistan ties, attributing Wangchuk's foreign trips to climate-centric professional ventures and dismissing suspicions attached to a United Nations conference attended in Pakistan.

Emphasizing Wangchuk's long record of peaceful activism, Angmo criticizes his detention without trial, highlighting his commitment to mindful development in Ladakh. She defends their institutions against financial misconduct allegations and underscores their innovative approaches to sustainability, underscoring Wangchuk's advocacy for engaging locals in developmental decisions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025