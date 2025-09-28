Sonam Wangchuk: A Peaceful Struggle Meets Allegations

In a robust defense, Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has denounced allegations accusing him of inciting violence and having connections with Pakistan. She insists that Wangchuk has always protested in a non-violent, Gandhian manner, pointing fingers at CRPF actions for escalating tensions on September 24.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act after protests over Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status and statehood turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. Angmo rebuffs claims of Pakistan ties, attributing Wangchuk's foreign trips to climate-centric professional ventures and dismissing suspicions attached to a United Nations conference attended in Pakistan.

Emphasizing Wangchuk's long record of peaceful activism, Angmo criticizes his detention without trial, highlighting his commitment to mindful development in Ladakh. She defends their institutions against financial misconduct allegations and underscores their innovative approaches to sustainability, underscoring Wangchuk's advocacy for engaging locals in developmental decisions.