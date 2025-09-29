Left Menu

Mastermind of Alleged Conversion Racket Arrested

Malkhan, accused of orchestrating a religious conversion racket targeting Scheduled Castes, has been arrested. Authorities report he lured individuals into adopting Christianity through promises of miracles and benefits. A makeshift church was used to conduct baptisms, with Malkhan changing his family's religion. The investigation continues.

Malkhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have apprehended Malkhan, the alleged mastermind behind a major religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh. Accused of enticing Scheduled Castes into adopting Christianity with promises of miraculous healings and material inducements, Malkhan was taken into custody on charges of unlawful religious conversion.

According to the police, Malkhan constructed a hall on his farmland, which was allegedly used as a makeshift church. He reportedly conducted gatherings twice a week, during which he performed baptisms to convert attendees. In an attempt to spread his influence, he also managed a WhatsApp group targeting the community.

Police have recovered religious materials from his possession and are investigating his financial sources and networks. The arrest team was commended with a cash reward for their efforts. The case brings attention to the enforcement of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

