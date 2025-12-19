Mysterious Death of Police Inspector in Madhya Pradesh Lodge

A 55-year-old police inspector was discovered deceased in a lodge in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, as per official reports.

According to Kotwali police station in charge, Deepak Chauhan, the deceased, identified as inspector Karan Singh Rawat, was stationed in Khargone district.

The inspector's body was found at Shivani Lodge near Mohan Talkies. Rawat had visited Dhar on official duty and was staying at the lodge. The incident came to light when he did not leave his room until noon, leading lodge staff to alert the authorities. The cause of death remains unknown, pending the postmortem report, and a case has been registered as the investigation continues.

