Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

The social media platform X is gearing up to challenge a recent Indian court decision that could significantly impact online freedom of expression. The court's ruling allows over two million police officers across India to issue takedown requests through a system known as the Sahyog portal.

Platform X criticized the ruling, emphasizing that it empowers officers to remove content based entirely on allegations of illegality, bypassing judicial review or due process. This decision sets up a potential conflict with the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which argues this system is essential for tackling unlawful content online.

The issue taps into broader concerns about internet regulation. X owner Elon Musk, known for his staunch free speech stance, has often faced off with government authorities over content compliance demands. In India, these regulations have intensified since 2023, increasing the number of officials who can issue takedown orders.

