Left Menu

Indonesia's Press Freedom Sparks Controversy Amid Free Meal Program Probe

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto reinstated a CNN Indonesia journalist's access after revoking it for querying his free meal program, raising press freedom concerns. The journalist's credentials were previously revoked over questions about mass food poisoning among children involved in the program, prompting a debate on media liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:36 IST
Indonesia's Press Freedom Sparks Controversy Amid Free Meal Program Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Press freedom concerns are brewing in Indonesia as President Prabowo Subianto's office recently restored a CNN Indonesia journalist's access after revoking it over a pressing question about a problematic free meal program. The revocation spurred discussions about media liberties and accountability.

Titin Rosmasari, CNN Indonesia's editor-in-chief, announced that the Indonesian palace assured the reporter's access would not be curtailed again. The controversy began when the journalist's credentials were revoked following a query about numerous school children falling ill after consuming food from the government's free meal initiative.

With nearly 6,000 affected children reported since the program's launch, including over 1,000 last week, the situation spotlights significant oversight challenges. Prabowo has urged against politicizing the issue while promising to address it with the National Nutrition Agency. The issue has highlighted the country's fragile press freedom, as seen in its declining rank in the World Press Freedom Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

 India
2
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

 India
3
Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

 India
4
Digital Silence: Pakistan's Blackout in Occupied Kashmir Sparks Global Outcry

Digital Silence: Pakistan's Blackout in Occupied Kashmir Sparks Global Outcr...

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025