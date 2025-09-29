Left Menu

Illegal Triple Talaq via WhatsApp Shocks Basera Village

A man in Basera village has been booked for illegally delivering a triple talaq to his wife via WhatsApp, following a dowry harassment allegation. The police registered an FIR after the wife, Asma, lodged a complaint against her husband and his family. Instant triple talaq is banned under the law.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:52 IST
In Basera village, authorities are investigating a case where a man is accused of illegally issuing a triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp. This act follows alleged harassment for dowry.

A complaint was lodged by the victim, Asma, against her spouse, Hasan, along with his family members. Consequently, an FIR has been registered.

The case, categorized under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding instant triple talaq, a practice banned by law.

