Illegal Triple Talaq via WhatsApp Shocks Basera Village

In Basera village, authorities are investigating a case where a man is accused of illegally issuing a triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp. This act follows alleged harassment for dowry.

A complaint was lodged by the victim, Asma, against her spouse, Hasan, along with his family members. Consequently, an FIR has been registered.

The case, categorized under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding instant triple talaq, a practice banned by law.

(With inputs from agencies.)