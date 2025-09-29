Cyber Romance Scammer Unmasked: Nigerian National Caught after Duping 100 Women

A Nigerian man, identified as Stephane alias K Cee Dominic, has been apprehended by Delhi police for duping over 100 women across India. The suspect posed as a UK-based Korean businessman on a language exchange app to deceive his victims.

Dominic, who introduced himself as Duck Young, developed relationships with his targets, later fabricating scenarios where he required financial assistance. His associates impersonated officials to extract money from the women via calls. The fraud was brought to light following a complaint by a victim, Anjali, who lost Rs 48,500.

After thorough investigation, authorities traced Dominic to west Delhi. They uncovered a mobile device with evidence detailing his fraudulent activities. Entering India on a tourist visa that expired, Dominic turned to cybercrime to finance his stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)