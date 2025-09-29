Left Menu

Cyber Romance Scammer Unmasked: Nigerian National Caught after Duping 100 Women

A Nigerian man, Stephane alias K Cee Dominic, was arrested in Delhi for scamming over 100 women across India. Posing as a UK-based Korean businessman, he used a language exchange app to build trust and then sought money under false pretenses. His arrest came after a detailed investigation by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:45 IST
Cyber Romance Scammer Unmasked: Nigerian National Caught after Duping 100 Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian man, identified as Stephane alias K Cee Dominic, has been apprehended by Delhi police for duping over 100 women across India. The suspect posed as a UK-based Korean businessman on a language exchange app to deceive his victims.

Dominic, who introduced himself as Duck Young, developed relationships with his targets, later fabricating scenarios where he required financial assistance. His associates impersonated officials to extract money from the women via calls. The fraud was brought to light following a complaint by a victim, Anjali, who lost Rs 48,500.

After thorough investigation, authorities traced Dominic to west Delhi. They uncovered a mobile device with evidence detailing his fraudulent activities. Entering India on a tourist visa that expired, Dominic turned to cybercrime to finance his stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
2
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India
3
Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

 China
4
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025