Child Welfare Crisis: NCPCR Receives A Record One Lakh Complaints in 2024

In an unprecedented wave of grievances, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reported nearly 1 lakh complaints from April to December 2024. The bulk of these grievances concerned juvenile justice and the care of neglected, marginalised, or differently-abled children, marking a significant challenge in child welfare.

The latest annual report from the Ministry of Women and Child Development revealed that inadequate rehabilitation services, deplorable conditions in child care institutions, and lack of support for children with disabilities topped the list of complaints. Additionally, the pressing issues of child labour and distressed children contributed another 20,000 cases, out of which 19,645 remained unresolved by year-end.

In alarming figures, over 6,800 cases were filed under the POCSO Act and other child protection laws, pointing to sexual abuse and exploitation as areas needing urgent attention. These statistics paint a grim picture of the state of child rights and protection, emphasizing the urgent need for reform and improved support systems.