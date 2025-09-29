Eskom Records Strong Reliability Gains as Outages Drop and EAF Tops 70%

Eskom has reported notable improvements in the reliability of its generation fleet, signalling a possible turning point in South Africa’s long-running electricity crisis. The utility announced that its Energy Availability Factor (EAF) month-to-date average has surpassed 70% for the first time since 2021, while unplanned outages continue to decline.

Significant Reduction in Unplanned Outages

Between 19 and 25 September 2025, Eskom recorded an average of 9 514MW in unplanned outages, compared to 12 660MW in the same period last year. This represents a year-on-year reduction of 3 146MW in breakdowns, nearly equal to the entire capacity of the Duvha Power Station.

“This upward trend demonstrates increasing stability and improved reliability across Eskom’s generation fleet,” the utility said. Importantly, the figures exclude contributions from Kusile Unit 6, which has been adding power to the grid since March 2025 and is expected to achieve commercial operation by 30 September 2025.

Meeting Demand, Minimal Load Shedding

Improvements in plant performance have allowed Eskom to meet electricity demand 97% of the time since the start of the financial year on 1 April 2025. Load shedding has been limited to just 26 hours during this period, a sharp contrast to previous years when rolling blackouts dominated South Africa’s energy landscape.

Key Performance Indicators

Eskom provided further insights into its operational performance:

Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF): Averaged 25.84% year-to-date, down 0.2% week-on-week, but still slightly higher than the 25.52% recorded over the same period last year.

Planned Maintenance: Averaged 5 233MW (11.16% of total generation capacity), reflecting a slight week-on-week dip but a 0.4% increase compared to 2024.

Energy Availability Factor (EAF): Rose to 62.50% year-to-date , excluding Kusile Unit 6, though still below last year’s 63.25% .

Diesel Use in Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs): Eskom generated 1 004.68GWh using OCGTs, costing nearly R5.953 billion in diesel. While higher than 2024’s 850.52GWh , recent weeks show efficiency gains, with only R15.03 million spent last week at a load factor of 0.41%.

OCGT Load Factor: Stands at 6.89% year-to-date, slightly higher than the 5.83% recorded during the same period last year.

To maintain momentum, Eskom confirmed plans to return 2 500MW of generation capacity to service ahead of evening peak demand and in the coming week.

Tackling Load Reduction and Electricity Theft

Despite stabilisation of the grid, Eskom said load reduction remains necessary in certain high-risk areas. Average reductions between April and June this year ranged from 529MW to 544MW, primarily due to illegal connections and meter tampering.

“These illegal practices compromise the integrity of the network, damage equipment, and in severe cases can lead to transformer explosions and prolonged outages,” the utility explained.

Eskom has set a target of eliminating load reduction within 12 to 18 months. Its strategy includes:

Removing at least 640 000 illegal connections

Installing smart meters and upgrading infrastructure

Cracking down on illegal electricity vending

Expanding access to free basic electricity in priority communities

Customer Appeal and Reporting Channels

Eskom urged customers to play their part by avoiding illegal connections, purchasing electricity only from accredited vendors, and regularising accounts. These measures, the utility said, are essential to ensuring safe, reliable, and equitable access to electricity.

To combat electricity theft, the public can report suspicious activity via the Eskom Crime Line (0800 112 722) or WhatsApp (081 333 3323).

A Turning Point for Eskom?

While challenges remain—including high diesel costs and the need to strengthen maintenance practices—the improvement in performance indicators suggests that Eskom’s reliability drive is gaining traction. If sustained, these trends could ease South Africa’s reliance on costly emergency measures and reduce the frequency of disruptive load shedding, bringing relief to households and businesses alike.