Europe's Arms Industry Faces Challenges with EU's SAFE Initiative

Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu voiced his concerns about the European weapons industry's ability to handle the influx of funding from the EU's SAFE rearmament initiative. This statement came during a security conference held in Warsaw.

Mosteanu emphasized that European politicians need to act swiftly to reduce approval times, thereby aiding the defense industry in effectively managing the expected rise in orders.

The SAFE initiative represents billions of euros in funding, yet the industry's current capacity raises significant issues for meeting this impending demand. Quick political action is deemed necessary to address these challenges.