Left Menu

Europe's Arms Industry Faces Challenges with EU's SAFE Initiative

Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu expressed concerns about the European weapons industry's capacity to handle the EU's SAFE initiative funding. Speaking at a Warsaw security conference, he urged European politicians to streamline approval processes to help the industry manage new orders efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:31 IST
Europe's Arms Industry Faces Challenges with EU's SAFE Initiative
  • Country:
  • Poland

Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu voiced his concerns about the European weapons industry's ability to handle the influx of funding from the EU's SAFE rearmament initiative. This statement came during a security conference held in Warsaw.

Mosteanu emphasized that European politicians need to act swiftly to reduce approval times, thereby aiding the defense industry in effectively managing the expected rise in orders.

The SAFE initiative represents billions of euros in funding, yet the industry's current capacity raises significant issues for meeting this impending demand. Quick political action is deemed necessary to address these challenges.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

 India
2
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025