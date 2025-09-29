Prashant Kishor Demands Bihar Deputy CM's Dismissal Amid Murder Allegations

Prashant Kishor, a prominent political strategist-turned-activist, has called for the immediate dismissal of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Kishor alleges that Choudhary falsely claimed to be a minor to dodge trial in a murder case dating back to 1995.

During a press conference, Kishor highlighted discrepancies in Choudhary's age affidavits, which could indicate his culpability in the alleged crime. The accusations have sparked a war of words between Kishor and Choudhary, with the latter ridiculing Kishor's attempt to act like an investigative journalist.

Kishor's demands for transparency extend beyond the murder case, as he challenges Choudhary's involvement in other controversial matters. The allegations have spurred significant political drama in Bihar, urging parties to either act on the claims or risk losing credibility.