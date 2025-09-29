Supreme Court Rethinks Anticipatory Bail in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile murder case, overturning the Patna High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to two accused individuals. This move underscores the top court's commitment to balancing individual liberties with victims' rights.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta criticized the Patna High Court for hastily granting bail, citing a lack of adequate reasoning and failure to involve the complainant. The court reiterated that engaging jurisdiction responsibly can protect both accused and victims.

The apex court's order compels the accused to surrender within four weeks, allowing them to apply for regular bail. The ruling reflects the judiciary's cautious approach to using discretionary powers judiciously, particularly in serious cases such as murder.