Strikes and Silence: A Disruption in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

A general strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir disrupted daily life as locals demanded government transparency and relief measures. Initiated by JKJAAC, the protests highlighted issues like limited access to basic services and excessive privileges for elites. Despite negotiations, no consensus was reached with government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:03 IST
Strikes and Silence: A Disruption in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir witnessed a comprehensive strike on Monday, organized by a local action group demanding increased government transparency and aid for the masses, as per media reports. Shops, schools, and transport services were notably impacted, reflecting the growing frustration among residents.

This protest arose from the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), incorporating voices from traders, local leaders, and civil society members. While it started as a movement for consistent flour and electricity supplies two years ago, it has expanded to include demands such as reduced privileges for the elite and free public services.

The protests escalated after the government failed to honor previously agreed terms. Despite talks with both local and federal officials, consensus remains elusive, leaving citizens increasingly frustrated amidst heavy police deployment. However, the government maintains that peace prevails in the region.

