Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticizes the Central government for allegedly imposing an undeclared President’s rule in Punjab amidst flood relief issues, highlighting inadequate financial support and lack of engagement. Mann also announced compensation hikes for farmers and collaboration with educational institutions for improved weather prediction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre of imposing an 'undeclared president's rule' in the state, sharply criticizing Prime Minister Modi for exclusive discussions with the Punjab governor over the flood crisis, while neglecting direct dialogue with him.

During the Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session, Mann shared that a central minister's claim to deliver flood relief funds directly to farmers undermines the state's authority, suggesting Punjab's status as an undeclared Union Territory. He pointed out discrepancies in the minister's statements and stressed the unfairness in fund allocation, citing similar scenarios with poll-bound states.

Mann announced increased compensation for farmers affected by the floods, emphasizing selfless service from various organizations. He revealed partnerships with esteemed institutes to improve meteorological services, and plans to address flood concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

