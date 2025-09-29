Left Menu

Pune Gangster's Passport Puzzle: Nilesh Ghaywal's Evasive Escape

Police are investigating how Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal managed to obtain a passport despite numerous criminal charges and travel abroad. A Look Out Circular was already in place against him. He may have illegally obtained the passport, as police had given negative verification remarks. Ghaywal's criminal history includes murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST
Pune Gangster's Passport Puzzle: Nilesh Ghaywal's Evasive Escape
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police are digging deeper into the mystery of how notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal secured a passport, enabling him to travel abroad despite an extensive criminal record. Officials revealed that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was previously issued against him, indicating his current overseas location.

Reports suggest that Ghaywal potentially acquired the passport illegally, despite Ahilyanagar police providing negative verification remarks based on address verification procedures. With over a dozen serious charges, including murder and extortion, Ghaywal's passport acquisition has raised alarms.

Authorities are pursuing how Ghaywal managed this feat despite a court order to surrender his passport. His recent gang activities, involvement in violent disputes, and his history under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act make this case critical for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
3
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
4
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025