Pune Gangster's Passport Puzzle: Nilesh Ghaywal's Evasive Escape

Pune police are digging deeper into the mystery of how notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal secured a passport, enabling him to travel abroad despite an extensive criminal record. Officials revealed that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was previously issued against him, indicating his current overseas location.

Reports suggest that Ghaywal potentially acquired the passport illegally, despite Ahilyanagar police providing negative verification remarks based on address verification procedures. With over a dozen serious charges, including murder and extortion, Ghaywal's passport acquisition has raised alarms.

Authorities are pursuing how Ghaywal managed this feat despite a court order to surrender his passport. His recent gang activities, involvement in violent disputes, and his history under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act make this case critical for law enforcement.

