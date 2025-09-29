Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Valuables: A Call for Comprehensive Inventory Amid Discrepancies

The Kerala High Court has recommended a comprehensive inventory of all valuables at Sabarimala temple following discrepancies in the weight of gold-clad copper plates. Retired Justice KT Sankaran will supervise the valuation, ensuring confidentiality. The court highlighted administrative lapses, urging rigorous appraisal and investigation into irregularities.

29-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has called for a thorough inventory of the valuables at the Sabarimala temple following notable discrepancies in the weights of gold-adorned copper plates of the temple's Dwarapalaka idols.

The court bench raised concerns after the Travancore Devaswom Board's Vigilance Officer reported that the gold-plated plates weighed less than recorded during a recent refurbishment process. Justice KT Sankaran has been assigned to oversee the valuation amidst calls for immediate corrective action against administrative lapses.

The ongoing investigation, prompted by the retrieval of a missing gold-coated peedam, brings to light significant irregularities in handling valuable temple properties. The court has directed strict confidentiality for the appraisal and stressed necessary improvements in inventory management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

