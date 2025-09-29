Sabarimala Temple Valuables: A Call for Comprehensive Inventory Amid Discrepancies

The Kerala High Court has called for a thorough inventory of the valuables at the Sabarimala temple following notable discrepancies in the weights of gold-adorned copper plates of the temple's Dwarapalaka idols.

The court bench raised concerns after the Travancore Devaswom Board's Vigilance Officer reported that the gold-plated plates weighed less than recorded during a recent refurbishment process. Justice KT Sankaran has been assigned to oversee the valuation amidst calls for immediate corrective action against administrative lapses.

The ongoing investigation, prompted by the retrieval of a missing gold-coated peedam, brings to light significant irregularities in handling valuable temple properties. The court has directed strict confidentiality for the appraisal and stressed necessary improvements in inventory management.

(With inputs from agencies.)