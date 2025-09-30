U.S. State Department Puts Brazil and South Africa on Human Trafficking Watchlist

The United States has added Brazil and South Africa to its human trafficking watchlist, claiming both nations have inadequately demonstrated progress in addressing forced labor and sex trafficking. This decision comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Trump administration and these countries.

The annual Trafficking in Persons report detailed efforts by Brazil and South Africa, noting their shortcomings in victim identification and prosecution. The report was delayed, partially due to staff cuts at the State Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

South Africa and Brazil face potential sanctions if they do not bolster their anti-trafficking initiatives, especially after the report's criticism from U.S. lawmakers regarding its release timing. The State Department underscored the crime's global impact, emphasizing its connection to transnational criminal organizations.