Left Menu

U.S. State Department Puts Brazil and South Africa on Human Trafficking Watchlist

The U.S. State Department listed Brazil and South Africa on a human trafficking watchlist, citing insufficient progress in combating the issue. The annual Trafficking in Persons report highlights concerns in both nations and raises the possibility of U.S. sanctions if improvements are not made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:58 IST
U.S. State Department Puts Brazil and South Africa on Human Trafficking Watchlist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has added Brazil and South Africa to its human trafficking watchlist, claiming both nations have inadequately demonstrated progress in addressing forced labor and sex trafficking. This decision comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Trump administration and these countries.

The annual Trafficking in Persons report detailed efforts by Brazil and South Africa, noting their shortcomings in victim identification and prosecution. The report was delayed, partially due to staff cuts at the State Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

South Africa and Brazil face potential sanctions if they do not bolster their anti-trafficking initiatives, especially after the report's criticism from U.S. lawmakers regarding its release timing. The State Department underscored the crime's global impact, emphasizing its connection to transnational criminal organizations.

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025