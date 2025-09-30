Left Menu

John Bolton Defends Book Amid DOJ's Classified Information Accusations

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, denied any classified information was included in his 2020 memoir. The Department of Justice is considering indicting him as investigations intensify. Bolton's remarks come amid President Trump's push for political prosecutions by the DOJ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:47 IST
John Bolton

John Bolton, once a top advisor to President Donald Trump, publicly defended his 2020 White House memoir against accusations of containing classified information. Speaking at Harvard University, Bolton expressed confidence that his book, 'The Room Where It Happened', includes no sensitive materials.

The defense followed recent FBI searches of Bolton's home and office, part of a broader investigation by the Department of Justice into the possible mishandling of classified information. The inquiry persisted despite initial DOJ and FBI doubts regarding the need for swift action against Bolton, a move reportedly pushed by senior officials.

Bolton criticized Trump's administration, labeling it unprecedented in American politics and marked by the president's reliance on agreeable associates. Previously, Bolton faced legal challenges from the Trump administration over his book; however, these were dismissed in 2021 under President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

